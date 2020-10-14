The Great British Bake Off viewers have accused the show of being ‘racist’ after fan favourite Sura Selvarajah was eliminated – making her the third BAME person to leave the tent in just four weeks.

Channel 4 Show ‘Called Racist’ After 3 BAME Contestants Eliminated

In last night’s episode of the Channel 4 show, the 31-year-old pharmacy worker failed to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with her ‘raw’ white chocolate celebration cake during the Showstopper round.

The shock elimination came after diagnostic radiographer Loriea, from Durham, was eliminated from the Channel 4 show in week one, while Makbul Patel was the second BAME person to leave the tent the following week – despite contestant

Rowan experiencing three disastrous bakes.

But fans were left devastated after the judges deliberated between sending Sura or 31-year-old pantomime producer, Lottie, home.

Yet another #BAME contestant leaves #GBBO It’s looking like more than a coincidence,’ while another simply penned: #GBBO is racist!’ wrote one, while a second penned:

‘Mak and Sura had one bad week and they got sent home. Lottie, Rowan and Linda have been worse over a number of weeks and survived. What a joke!’