Chancellor’s Wife One of Britain’s Wealthiest Women Assets Worth £430million

Akshata Murthy and her relatives hold a multimillion pound portfolio of shareholdings which the Chancellor, who met his future wife while studying at Stanford University, California, has not declared in the register of ministers’ interests.

The assets make Akshata richer than the Queen, who is estimated to be worth £350million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

The latest revelation comes after Mr Sunak faced demands to reveal details of his financial interests last month, after it emerged he set up a ‘blind trust’

when he was made Chief Secretary to the Treasury in July last year.

Sunak’s wife is the daughter of an entrepreneur in India, co-founding technology company Infosys – in which she owns 0.91% shares, totalling £430million.

Her family are also said to have a joint venture with Amazon worth £900million a year and shares in the firm running Jamie Oliver in the UK and burger chain Wendy’s in India.

The couple married in 2009 in her home city of Bangalore in a two-day ceremony attended by 1,000 guests.

Before entering politics, Mr Sunak, who is now a multi-millionaire in his own right and a graduate of £42,000-per-year Winchester College and Oxford University.

He later set up his own business, Theleme Partners, in 2010 with an initial fund of £536million.