Chakswari Marriage Hall Building Collapsed, Several People Trapped Inside

Roopyal Marriage Hall Building situated in Hameedabad Colony of Chakswari, suddenly collapsed today on Friday Morning when marriage hall management team and several workers were present in the building.





It is reported that Hall management had hired labour to renovate the building a head of marriage season in Pakistan and more than 30 labour workers were working when building collapsed.



Ch Nadeem Roopyal the owner of marriage hall and his Manager Waqar Ahmed were also trapped in the building, they are said

to contact via phone from inside collapsed building.Rescue teams arrived on the incident to help the trapped people out, later Pakistani army also joined the rescue operation.

District Health officer Mirpur, Fida Hussain Raja, is also present on the incident site along with his team, so far 15 people are reported to be shifted to Hospital. About 60 people are reported trapped in the building.



Pak army helicopter is also deployed to help in rescue the trapped people, all the hospitals in the district are on High alert.