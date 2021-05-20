Pakistan’s favourite Chai Wala Arshad Khan has achieved another milestone as he has announced to open his first café outlet in London.

Chaiwala Arshad Khan To Open His Brand ‘Café Chai Wala’ Outlets in UK

Hailing from Islamabad, the former tea-seller, who opened up his own rooftop café in Islamabad named ‘Café Chai Wala’, will be opening its first café outlet in London by end of this year. Being one of 17 siblings, Arshad Khan was a tea seller in a dhaba of the capital city.

Back in 2016, his life changed

when an aspiring photographer Jiah Ali snapped his pictures and then posted the picture on Instagram a month later with the caption ‘Hot tea’. Luckily, the picture went viral and he became the Internet sensation ‘chai-wala’ in a day.

Now, Khan posted the news on Facebook and announced the exciting news about the cafe he has aimed to open in London with a caption, “‘Strength and growth come only through continuous effort’ Cafe Chaiwala will Insha Allah open its first café outlet in London end of this year.”

His post was well-received among the social media users and many appreciated his struggle and congratulated him