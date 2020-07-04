Ch Sikandar Sultan Nazir, Ch Iftikhar & Ch Nasar [America | Sector C4, Mirpur] Has Sadly All Passed Away In Tragic Car Accident.

Ch Sikandar, Ch Iftikhar & Ch Nasar Hailing from Mirpur Died In Tragic Car Accident in USA

The county police says the fatal crash happened Sunday night. The Sheriff’s Office says at around 5:22, they responded to a 911 call of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 79 near the Broome County line in the Town of Richford. The town of Richford is just north of Newark Valley.

The investigation revealed that a 2018 Honda Pilot occupied by five people was traveling east on State Route 79 and passed a vehicle that was also traveling east. Police say, while traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and prior to completing the pass, the 2018 Honda Pilot struck a 2008 Toyota Tacoma occupied by two people head-on in the westbound lane. Police say three people inside the 2018

Honda Pilot were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two people inside the 2008 Toyota Tacoma were also pronounced deceased at the scene.

The three victims in the 2018 Honda Pilot were:

36-year-old Mohammad Nazir of Brooklyn, the driver

30-year-old Skandar Chaudhary of Brooklyn

32-year-old Nasir Mahmood of Brooklyn

There were a total of five passengers in the Honda, including: Nazir, Chaudhary and Mahmood. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two are being hospitalized, one is in critical condition.



Skandar Chaudhary was the son of Former president of Kashmir Press Club, Mirpur, Sufi Nazir Chaudary, while Nasir Mahmood was in son in Law, and ohammad Nazir was his cousin.

The two victims who were in the 2008 Toyota Tacoma were identified as:

40-year-old Traci Baker of Richford, the driver

A 14-year-old unnamed passenger

Funeral of Ch Sikandar Sultan Nazir was offered Makky Masjid Brooklyin, NY on First July and later buried in Marlboro Memorial Cemetery, NJ.

The investigation is still on going and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010.