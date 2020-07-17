Ch Nadeem Hussain and Son Raheem Hussain Owner of Roopyal Marriage Hall Died in Chakswari Incident

Chaudary Nadeem Hussain Roopyal Owner of Roopyal Marriage Hall Chakswari and Roopyal Hotel, Mirpur sadly passed away in Chakswari incident.

Ch Nadeem Hussain Roopyal and His Ch Raheem Hussain Roopyal





His son Chaudry Raheem Hussain Roopyal is also reported dead in the incident.



Nadeem Hussain Roopyal and his son were the last two people to be rescued from under the debris of building.



Rescue teams found the dead body of Nadeem Hussain Roopyal from a pillar of the building.



The manger of marriage hall Sardar Waqar is found alive and shifted to DHQ hospital Mirpur.



Nadeem Hussain

was in contact with the people outside from under the debris when building was collapsed in early hours. Later after his mobile battery died, he lost contact with the people outside.Later on after several hours of rescue work, he was the last to be recovered, but his dead body was found.

Nadeem Hussain Roopyal was well know personality in Chakswari and Mirpur, he was the right hand of former Prime Minister Ch Abdul Majeed.



Residents of Chakswari are sad on the tragic death of Nadeem Hussain Roopyal.



May Allah rest his soul in peace and give family members Sabar to bear this tragic loss.