Ch Kamran Hussain, 34, Hailing from Chakswari Passed Away in Bradford

Ch Kamran Hussain AGE 34 Son/Of Ch Sabir Hussain, Brother/Of Jangeer, Mudasar, Nadeem & Amber [Nearcliffe Rd, Bradford, BD8 | Tangdew, Chakswari] Has Passed Away.

TAZIYAT JTI Toller Mosque, Bradford, BD8 FUNERAL & BURIAL – TBC.

He died of heart attack. Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’oon. May Allāh grant him Jannah as his final abode and allow his journey through the grave to be one of ease and comfort. Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, may Allah grant them with sabr in difficult times.

Many social media user paid tribute to the deceased.

One wrote, May Allah swt give him the highest ranks in paradise, and May Allah forgive him for his sins and May he give the family patience to deal with the huge

loss.

Inna lillahi wainna ilayhi rajioon. Can’t believe this. We used to be in college together and also linked up few times. Very sad news. May Allah bless him with a high rank in jannah Ameen. Very shocking news

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un May Allah grant him the highest rank in jannah. I played football with Kamran when growing up and over the years would see him around local area and his dedication and hard work was inspiring. He always had time for you and smile. Very sad news. May Allah grant his family sabr.

Inna Lilahi Wa Inna Ilahi Rajioon, May Allah swt give him the highest ranks in paradise, and May Allah forgive him for his sins and May he give the family patience to deal with the huge loss, Remember college days when i used to see the brother all the time, very humble.