Celebrities Jetted Dubai Are Hit After UK Bans Direct Flights from UAE

Britain is banning direct passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Friday, shutting down the world’s busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.

Celebrities and sports stars who jetted to Dubai to escape UK restrictions have been hit by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being added to the list of countries from which visitors are banned from entering the UK.

Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially variant first identified in South Africa.

“This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at home,” UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter on Thursday.

Emirates and Etihad Airways said on their websites they would suspend all UK passenger flights from 1300 GMT on Friday when the ban takes effect. Dubai airport, in a statement, advised passengers booked on flights due to arrive in the UK after the ban comes into effect to not go to the airport and instead contact their airline.

The UK transport department advised British nationals currently in the United Arab Emirates to make use of indirect commercial airline routes if they wished to return to Britain.

crisis, Dubai to London was the world’s busiest international route in January with 190,365 scheduled seats over the month, according to airline data provider OAG.

A number of influencers have visited Dubai in the UAE in recent weeks despite the UK’s ban on leisure travel, insisting their trips are for work purposes.

The announcement comes a day after Home Secretary Priti Patel hit out at influencers, stating there are “still too many people coming in and out of our country each day” despite the restrictions.

She said: “We see plenty of influencers on social media showing off about which parts of the world that they are in, mainly in sunny parts of the world.

“Going on holiday is not an exemption and it’s important that people stay at home.” Ms Patel launched a series of tougher border measures on Wednesday, including a requirement for people to declare their reason for leaving the UK, and increased police enforcement of the ban on holidays.

She also confirmed that people returning from “red list” countries will be taken to quarantine hotels for 10 days, but it is not known when this policy will be implemented. This led to an angry response from travel firms demanding sector-specific support from the Government.