It was yesterday when Mahira Khan expressed support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and it was unwelcomed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan who made quite derogatory and misogynistic remarks against her.

Celebrities clap back at PMLN senator for verbally attacking Mahira Khan

Since then social media users especially celebrities seem to be buzzing due to an absurd and unlikely interaction of Affan Ullah Khan taking digs at Mahira Khan and renowned playwright Anwar Maqsood.

this is what Affan Ullah Khan said: ‘Mahira Khan has [a] mental health problem and Anwar Maqsood is drunk in this part of life,” penned the politician in a tweet. “Both these shameless characters are cursed by [the] public. Books can be written on Mahira Khan’s character – she also flatters Indian actors for money. And Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice.’

After this personal attack, actors and singers like Adnan Siddiqui and Farhan Saeed took to their Twitter handle to pen their thoughts; let’s have a look: