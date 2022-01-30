The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested a man accused of stealing over Rs12 million cash from a National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branch in Mardan.

Cashier Fleeing Pakistan After Stealing Rs12 million Cash from National Bank Arrested

FIA deputy director Liaquat Ali said the man identified as Ameer Zaib was arrested at Islamabad International Airport where he arrived to board a UAE-bound flight.

The accused tried to flee abroad but was caught by FIA officials, he said, adding that the man was identified with the help of CCTV cameras and an annual audit.

Ameer Zaib, a former cashier at the NBP Mardan branch, had stolen Rs12.5 million cash from the branch.

A first information

report (FIR) was registered against him and his accomplices on the complaint of the female manager and operation manager of the bank.

Efforts are underway to arrest the co-accused, the FIA deputy director said.

