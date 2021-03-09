Makani, aged 44, died less than a month after his brother Raheem Makani, 45, also passed away.

Cardiff Brothers Ramzan and Raheem Died within Span of Month, Mum in Hospital

Ramzan Makani, from Cardiff, died of organ failure on February 25, less than a month after his brother Raheem Makani, 45, died.

Their mother Khatun Makani, 77, is still in hospital battling decease and pneumonia while also dealing with grief for her children.

Both brothers died at the University Hospital of Wales, where Raheem, a DJ, spent 10 days in intensive care prior to his death from a heart attack.

Ramzan’s wife, Rachel Makani, 44, said the death of the two brothers had completely devastated the family.

Mum-of-two Rachel had been hospitalised with decease herself. Tragically her husband died in the same bed she had been treated in just days earlier.

She said: ‘I’m absolutely heartbroken, two brothers gone just like that, within a month – our family is broken.

‘We are all numb. I am recovering from crisis myself, I spent two weeks in hospital fighting for my life.’ Rachel was discharged from hospital on February 19 and when she got home to Ramzan she said she couldn’t believe how unwell he was. Ramzan, who suffered with underlying health issues, had previously been diagnosed with ‘recent crisis’.

However, Rachel said he refused hospitalisation She said: ‘When I came out of the hospital, I looked at him, and he had lost around three stone in weight. His skin was bright yellow.

He had liver failure and a week later died of organ failure. ‘When I got home on Friday he was so much worse than when I went in, I made him go in. I’ve lost the use of my legs a bit because of it.

How I carried him down those stairs at home I will never know. But I carried him down, he didn’t know who he was, didn’t know his date of birth. ‘We were sitting on the floor and he said, “Rach I can’t do this anymore, when the ambulance comes I won’t be able to walk in”. ‘I said “Rams, they’ve got stretchers and wheelchairs” – he was so delirious he wasn’t thinking straight.’

Ramzan was hospitalised on the same day Rachel returned home, Friday, February 19. He died six days later.

Raheem, Ramzan’s older brother, was buried on February 27. Rachel said their mother Khatun felt she had ‘lost everything’.

She said: ‘I spoke to her

yesterday and she isn’t really with it at the moment. ‘I think she’s losing the will, she’s giving up. She’s lost both of her sons, both her children. She is absolutely beside herself, she feels as though she has lost her world, she’s lost everything.

‘I’m trying to keep her going, saying she still has me and the kids. ‘Both brothers couldn’t have kids so she treats mine like her grandchildren.’

Rachel has two children from a previous relationship but said Ramzan was like a dad to Junaib, 25, and Olivia, 22. ‘He lived for me, the kids and our dog Maisy. We got her when she was six weeks old. Rams couldn’t have kids so we got the dog together.

He treated my kids as his own, my daughter was only 12 and my son 16 at the time when we met.’ Rachel and Ramzan had been together for ten years and married for four.

She said: ‘His last text to my daughter was “I’ll be fine, look after your mum”. He was so loyal to me.’ Paying tribute to Ramzan, Rachel said: ‘He had a huge heart, he’d give anyone anything. He was our life. He would never see anyone struggle, he would be the first to give you his last £5 in his pocket.’ Rachel said that while Ramzan and Raheem had not always been close, the brothers looked out for each other in later years.

Paying tribute to Raheem at the time of his death last month, his close friend Matt Zain described him as ‘full of life’. Raheem Makani was a popular figure in Cardiff having worked as a DJ in different clubs and bars across the city for over two decades.

Alongside this, Raheem was most recently known for his role as a DJ and Radio presenter on Radio Cardiff and formerly Kiss FM. ‘He didn’t have a bad bone in his body’, said Matt. ‘He was charismatic, caring, funny, loving – he was everybody’s “brother”.

It’s a big blow to everyone who knew him and the kind person he was.’ Raheem was a carer for his elderly mother Khatun, a role Matt and his partner Konsa Micallef said he loved.

‘She was his world,’ said Konsa. ‘And not only was he her carer, but he loved doing it, she is absolutely heartbroken. Our hearts really go out to all his family and his close friends who have been a massive support to his mum throughout this entire time.