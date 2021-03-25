Captain Safdar says Asif Ali Zardari is chairman of ‘Damaad Union’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar said former president Asif Ali Zardari is the chairman of the ‘damaad (son-in-law) union’ and he is the general-secretary.

“I respect Asif Ali Zardari because he is the chairman of our damaad [son-in-law] union for life and I am its general-secretary,” said Safdar while talking to media workers.

The PML-N leader further said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is like his younger brother and he will not give any remarks against the PPP chairman.

“I respect Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as much as I would respect my own brother,” he said.

When reporters asked Maryam Nawaz to comment over her husband’s latest statement related to ‘damaad union’, she responded in a light-hearted manner, “If there any party exists like this, then he should register in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) so that people could know about it.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday mocked PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and said that “there is a family in Lahore who used to get selected in the past,”.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave this statement while talking to the media after meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq in Lahore here

on Monday.

“If I wanted to comment on the PML-N’s vice-president, I would have asked my [party’s] vice-president to comment on it,” said Bilawal when a reporter asked the PPP chairman whether Maryam Nawaz took a dig at him by saying that “another selected was being prepared.”

“There is no such blood in our veins to become selected. There is a political family from Lahore with such background,” he added.

Responding to another question, Bilawal said the PDM’s long march should not have been delayed adding that PPP was well prepared for the long march.

“The resignations were linked to the long march ten days before the Islamabad march.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan Peoples Party will take a final decision regarding the matter of resignations in the CEC meeting.

Yesterday it was reported that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz apprised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman it seemed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was seeking a pretext to quit the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The sources privy to the matter claimed that Maryam Nawaz, during today’s meeting in Jati Umrah, urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to reorganize the opposition’s alliance. She was of the view that they should not waste the time as PML-N and JUI-F can run the anti-government drive effectively.