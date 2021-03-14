Canadian traveller Rose Gabrielle ties the knot with Pakistani man

Canadian solo traveller and blogger Rosie Gabrielle has tied with know with a Pakistan man.

Adeel Amer is a Pakistani traveller, real-estate adviser and claims to be the first Pakistani digital nomad. Last year in January, Rosie Gabrielle has announced that she has converted to Islam after spending nearly a year travelling extensively across Pakistan.

Rosie shared the news on her Instagram account, saying “ Never would I thought that I would come to Pakistan and fall in LOVE. Not only with a country and it’s people, but one very special individual in particular.:

“My whole life I searched for him. My soul mate, my companion, my best friend,” she added.

“Before I came to Pakistan, I surrendered my need to find someone. I made a pact with God, that if I had to spend the

rest of my life living for only Him, and loving myself, without needing someone to “complete me”, SO BE IT.”

“I finally knew deep down that I’m ENOUGH. And I didn’t need anyone to make me whole.It’s a funny thing surrender; the moment you do, you are gifted 10 times over. Divine says, give up your desire for your needs, for what I have in store for you, is much Greater.”

Rosie said not only did she find her “soul partner” but she found her “best friend” with whom she will “cherish and continue to love more deeply everyday”.

Our love was written in the stars. There was a subtle familiarity and connection I had never felt and more , it’s as if we had lived a thousand lifetimes before.

“In the most unsuspected place I found, a love so rare, so profound. God gifted me you and you to me, to reflect back His Divinity.”