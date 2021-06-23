Canada has lifted the ban on flights from Pakistan while extending the embargo on passenger flights from India by another 30 days.

Canada Lifts Travel Ban on Pakistan

This was announced by the Canadian Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, during a press conference on Monday.

Today we will also be renewing the flight ban between Canada to India for 30 days to July 21, 2021. This means direct commercial and private passenger flights from India will be continued to be denied permission to arrive in Canada.

“Based on the public health data, we will not be renewing the flight ban between Canada and Pakistan,” he added.

However, people who wish to travel from India to

Canada can do so on an indirect flight after submitting a valid COVID-19 test result from a third country before boarding a flight to Canada.

Similarly, travelers from Pakistan are also required to produce a negative COVID-19 test in the country before boarding a flight to Canada.

The flight suspension that was first announced on 22 April for both countries has been renewed several times. However, as Pakistan has finally suppressed the third outbreak of coronavirus, the travel ban has been lifted.

Meanwhile, India will remain on the watch list for at least 30 more days in a bid to control the spread of a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant that was first discovered in India.