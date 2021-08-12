The Canadian Transport Authority termed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operational services up to the international standards and pinned hope that the airline would maintain efficiency.

Canada gives thumbs-up to PIA’s flight operations

The Canadian Transport Authority in its ‘PIA Security Extension Report’ declared the operational services of Pakistan’s national airline as per international standards.

Canada Transport has prepared an audit report under the FACO and has completed and released the audit report from August 24 to September 24, 2020.

A letter from Canadian Transport Authority to PIA reads, “Transport Canada accepts that PIA has implemented the corrective actions to address the findings generated by the Transport Canada Foreign Operations Division Airworthiness Audit.

“We recognize that other long term, systemic changes have implemented both in flight and airworthiness operations over the past year to enhance safety in PIA.”

The CTA

report said that PIA has enhanced flight safety performance, and hoped it will maintain the efficiency of flight operations and improve performance under the long-term program.

It said Transport Canada will continue to ”carry out surveillance to and oversight of PIA operations in Canada, which will allow us to evaluate the effectiveness of the long-term corrective action plan.”

The report mentioned that the Transport Canada Safety Validation and Airworthiness Desk Audit is hereby closed.

Talking to a private news channel PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik said that the audit report proveed that PIA met the international standards.

Earlier PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik called on the Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan Hosseini to seek his support for launching PIA flights to Mashhad and connecting them to Najaf and Damascus creating a Zai’reen route for mutual respect.

He said Iranian envoy has assured his full support for the cause.