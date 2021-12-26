Anyone who has donated towards Hamd Hospital at Ghamkol Mosque in Ramadan 2021 or any Janazah has been allegedly scammed.

Call for Action Over Financial Failings For Hamd Hospital at Ghamkol Mosque

Hamd Hospital chairman (Mohsin Munir) has said that he has not received a single penny or a receipt from Ghamkol Sharif Mosque who have been collecting since the beginning of 2020. Over £100,000 is missing.

One of the city’s biggest and richest mosques failed to keep basic financial records that proved how much money it got in donations, independent auditors have found.

It means questions hang over the most recent accounts filed by the charity that runs Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Small Heath.

The failing has triggered calls from some disgruntled worshippers for leaders of the mosque, already under scrutiny by the Charity Commission, to step down.

They claim the newly published accounts are further evidence of what they call the mismanagement of the mosque, and have called for long-serving chairman Ahsan ul-Haq to resign.

In response, the mosque charity – called Dar Ul Uloom Islamia Rizwia (Bralawai) – says it is working closely with the Charity Commission and believes the leadership is well placed to address concerns. The charity is currently subject of a regulatory compliance inquiry

by the regulator.

The long overdue accounts for 2019, only now posted online, reveal that the mosque charity failed to keep any records of donations given by families and individuals, nor of supplementary school fees relating to educational services.

The mosque reported it has assets and ‘investment property’ worth more than £7.4 million, and ended the 2018-19 financial year with a balance sheet of over £10 million. It had a year end cash and cash equivalents sum of £2,661,314 in the bank.

Auditors Locke Williams Associates state: “The charity did not have in place appropriate internal financial policies or controls with regard to the receipt, recording and banking of donations and supplementary school fees.

“As a result of this, there are no records of donations or supplementary school fees ‘receivable’ or ‘received’, the only records available being those of such income that was banked into the Charity’s bank accounts.

“Had we had access to appropriate records and there had been appropriate financial controls in place, we may have reached a conclusion that the income reported in these financial statements was incomplete and thereby materially understated.

“Due to the lack of detailed records of recording income, we were further unable to verify with reasonable certainly that the allocation of income banked, between that of donations and supplementary school fees, is accurate.”