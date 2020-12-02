The billionaire brothers behind petrol forecourt giant EG Group have had a last gasp attempt to snap up Caffe Nero rejected as lenders for the cafe chain prepare to vote on a major restructuring deal.

Caffe Nero REJECTED The Bid By Asda Brothers As ‘Opportunistic’ To Takeover

On Monday afternoon, Caffe Nero creditors will vote on a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) plan aimed to secure better terms from landlords.

The Issa brothers, who are also buying the grocer Asda, made the offer on Sunday ahead of a key meeting between the coffee chain and its creditors.

Caffè Nero is seeking approval for a rescue deal that would see its rents cut after sales slumped in crisis.

It dismissed the bid as “opportunistic” and vowed to go ahead with its plan.

The chain – which owns 650 own-brand stores and 150 Harris & Hoole coffee shops – has been hit hard by the reduced footfall in city centres during the crisis..

Zuber and Mohsin Issa, the billionaire Blackburn brothers behind the group which bought Asda last month, made an offer to the cafe chain’s founder and controlling shareholder, Gerry Ford, over

the weekend.

However, it is understood that the bid has been rejected and that the CVA vote will move forward as planned.

Insiders had said Caffè Nero, which employs 5,000 people, would be an obvious extension to the Issa’s EG Group business.

EG runs 6,000 petrol forecourts in Europe, the US and Australia, and already has brand partnerships with the likes of Starbucks and KFC.

However, in a statement Caffè Nero criticised the approach as a “clear intention is to disrupt the CVA process”.

It added the move could be a precursor to the Issa brothers “opportunistically acquiring the company at a later date”.

The company said: “Importantly, the group’s external lenders have indicated their support for the CVA process.

“The lenders are aware of the approach referred to above and have not requested a change in strategy and shareholders have undertaken to reject the offer.”

Caffe Nero runs 660 shops in the UK employing about 5,000 people. Founded in 1997 by Mr Ford, it has expanded into 11 different countries, with a total of 1,000 stores.

Caffe Nero and rivals such as Pret a Manger, which cater to many commuters and office workers, have been especially hard hit during the crisis.