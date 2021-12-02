CAA makes mandatory for Pakistani pilots to pass UK exam

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken a major decision and made it mandatory for Pakistani pilots to pass the UK exam.

According to the details, in order to fly a plane in Pakistan, one has to pass a British exam. The CAA has decided to outsource the examinations, for which the services of British experts will be borrowed.

The services of British Civil Aviation International have been procured for outsourcing. The federal cabinet approved the agreement. The exam fee is set at 90 90 for the first year and 95 95 for the second year.

The Civil Aviation Authority will pay 75 percent for the first time, 25

percent for the second time, and the pilot will be responsible for the full payment of the fee for the third time. In order to fly a plane in Pakistan, it was declared necessary to pass an examination from the United Kingdom.

It may be recalled that earlier in civil aviation, apart from the fake license scandal of the pilots, a scandal of giving flying allowance to the pilots was also exposed. Due to the allegations of corruption, the Civil Aviation Authority was forced to reconsider.

The audit and report of CAA Flight Inspection Unit in February this year revealed that Flight Inspector Mesam Raza, who was suspended from Flying in 2017, was falsely issued a flying allowance of millions of rupees per month.