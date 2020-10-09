Three-bed new-build property in Bradford for £130,000 using the Government’s 20% Help to Buy scheme is worth absolutely nothing.

Buyers Trapped in 3-BED Home With Govt’s 20% ‘Help to Buy’ Scheme in Bradford

New-build homes have come under the spotlight in recent years with developers accused of cutting corners and inflating prices to cash in on those using the Help to Buy scheme.

We’ve heard from buyers who have been left trapped in unsellable homes, while others say they’re locked in punishing leasehold clauses.

But one couple have now spoken of their devastation after discovering their home is almost worthless due to a building error in 2014.

Chris and Steph Oliver, 34 and 29, bought a three-bed new-build property in Bradford for £130,000 six years ago using the Government’s 20% Help to Buy scheme.

In 2015, when their mortgage term expired, they discovered there was a huge issue with the development.

The couple were told they could not remortgage because the building had not been completed in line with building regulations.

It’s now emerged that all 13 homes in the new-build estate in Bradford are facing the same devaluation issue, as featured on today’s BBC One Rip Off Britain programme.

Speaking on the programme Chris, a graphic designer, said: “It’s a mess. We feel let down by the systems in this country.

“There’s been so many people who we should have been able to trust and rely on and no one wants to help.”

In February, Sherwood Homes – the firm behind the development – went into administration leaving the families with thousands of pounds worth of work uncompleted.

“We tried to contact Sherwood Homes. There was no reply. They stopped answering phone lines and emails. We were in

a state of panic,” Chris said.

Adeel Azfal, 27, who lives with his partner and daughter Anya, 2, bought their house for £175,000 in June 2016.

“We’ve got a young family. My partner doesn’t work so we are tied into what we thought would be our forever home,” he said.

“When we realised it was worth nothing it was a shock.

“I’m in £150,000 worth of debt to my mortgage provider and I’m paying for a house that’s worth nothing at all.”

One of the main issues is that the estate backs onto a former landfill site.

While the site hasn’t been active for more than 40 years, the council says it still emits toxic methane gas, which can be lethal when combined with other gases.

The builders were supposed to fit a protective membrane under the floors of each house, but the residents have no proof that it was fitted correctly or even completed.

Hamid Khan bought one of the properties for £180,000 in 2016.

He believes the membrane was correctly fitted at the time, however due to lack of paperwork, the only way to prove it is by ripping up the flooring.

“You can only verify it if you break the whole floor. It doesn’t make sense.

“You’re so close to a landfill site and to not install a gas membrane and not install correctly.

“It’s just unheard of.”

The Olivers and Mr Azfal said their conveyancing solicitors denied any negligence but agreed to pay a sum towards finishing the building work.

Khan has taken his issue to the Legal Omudsman.

A Bradford Council spokesperson told the programme: “Clearly residents have been let down by the developer and the agencies that worked for the developer, and that is why the Council have supported residents through guidance and advice.