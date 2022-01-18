A BUSINESSMAN who became an overnight millionaire through a tax scam has been jailed for seven years.

BUSINESSMAN Amer Munir Become Millionaire Overnight With Jet-Set Lifestyle

Amer Munir had funded a jet-set lifestyle thanks to the ‘unbelievably simple’ VAT fraud – splashing out on a luxury house in Hale, near Altrincham, and buying a fleet of expensive cars.

Amer Munir swindled more than 6m from the Customs & Excise by doctoring figures on a VAT form.

He was jailed for seven years at Manchester Crown Court which said the fraud had been inspired by Munir’s personal greed, describing him as ‘dishonest, deceitful and manipulative’.

the court heard the fraud began after Munir and his father, who is believed to be in Pakistan, set up a company called Talkland Telecom Limited in March 2000.

The business involved buying and selling mobile phones on a wholesale basis and eventually, it was run from a unit at Broughton Trade Centre, in Salford.

The deals were exempt

from VAT to encourage free trade between European Union businesses, but when the phones were sold in Britain, VAT of 17.5 per cent should have been added and later declared as being payable to the Revenue.

Munir was ordered to pay back more than £5.6m in assets or serve a further seven years behind bars after he has finished his jail term.

Munir had profited by £7.5m from the fraud – the £6m the jury convicted him of, plus interest.

Munir, who at one time claimed he was earning only £16,000 a year, spent more than 800,000 on a detached house in Hale, where his neighbours included soccer stars.

Father-of-two also bought a £97,500 Ferrari £360 Spider and a Porsche 911 Turbo which cost nearly £92,000 and paid another £1.4m to buy and develop building land near Huddersfield.

Munir also had an apartment in Dubai, money totalling £500,000 in bank accounts in Jersey, Pakistan and Switzerland and various miscellaneous items including an expensive Rolex watch.