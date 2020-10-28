The businesswoman, 37, lives in London, which is currently under tier 2 restrictions, but is originally from Surrey, which is split into tiers 1 and 2 and appeared on Good Morning Britain from a home in Dubai.

Bushra Shaikh To Break Rule of 6 For Christmas Day ‘Knows what’s best’ for Her

She appeared alongside TV presenter Jamie East, 46, from Birmingham, who furiously ranted about rule breakers, and psychologist Professor Susan Michie to discuss calls for Britain to enter the harshest lowdown restrictions by mid-December.

After insisting that she ‘knows best’ for her family, and could spend the day with 15 other people, Jamie slammed Bushra, ranting that nobody ‘knows better than a decease’, and urging the public not to give up eight months of pain ‘for a roast dinner’.

Speaking of a recent poll which suggested 51 per cent of Britons would break the rule of six on Christmas Day, Bushra said: ‘I’m going to be considering breaking the rule of six. I’m saying what half the population is thinking.

‘This is a tough time, as far as I’m concerned. I know what is best for my family. I know how to apply the rules for my family.

‘You can’t treat this country like children, why does it have

to be one rule fits everyone? It’s a special occasion, we need a bit of joy, it’s been a difficult year.’

Residents currently living in Tier 2 areas, the second-harshest lockdown level, are banned from mixing indoors and can only meet with people from different households or outisde their bubble outdoors in groups of six or less.

Meanwhile, those in Tier 3 cannot socialise indoors or outdoors with anyone from another household or outside their bubble.

Jamie was quick to hit back at Bushra, saying: ‘I can’t believe what I’m hearing, this “I know better than a decease”. You don’t know better than a decease.

‘I’m sorry for the last eight moths people have gone through such horrific pain, people have had their relatives buried by strangers and you want to give all that up for a roast dinner – get over yourself’.

Host Adil Ray then revealed that Bushra could have as many as 15 people spending the day with her, and quizzed her on whether she felt during the pandemic she should be putting others before herself.

‘I do agree,’ she replied, ‘We do need to put other people first, but we do have a responsibility to ourselves as well. People aren’t adhering to rules, they’re not washing their hands when they touch things.’