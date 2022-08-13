Dr. Bushra Iqbal, who is the ex-wife of late TV Host and politician Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, recently opened up about the real home breaker and indirectly hinted at the person who destroyed the happiness of her life.

Bushra Iqbal hints at homewrecker who destroyed her happiness

She clearly posted on her social media account about the one who destroyed her happy life, and wrote, “Some people are like Bichoo (Scorpions) who come into others life and destroy everything.”

She, then, shared the same poster on Instagram, “The scorpion of our life has destroyed the happiness of these

three faces.”

Those who are unaware should know that Syeda Tuba Anwar did a drama on the television with an extremely negative character in Drama serial named ‘Bichoo’ in which she portrayed the main lead who destroyed eveyone’s life and ended up in mental hospital.

Hussain has married thrice. He has two children with his first wife, Syeda Bushra Aamir. In June 2018, he confirmed his second marriage to Syeda Tuba Anwar. This marriage lasted for around three years, In February 2022 Amir married 18 year old Syeda Dania Shah. In May 2022, his third wife Syeda Dania Shah filed for divorce, after three months of marriage.