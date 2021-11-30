Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has recently talked about her online feud with TikToker Jannat Mirza and highlighted the issue of lack of patience in the younger generation.

Bushra Ansari on feud with Jannat Mirza For Hurting Christian Community’s Sentiments

Recently, Bushra Ansari appeared in a talk show of actor turned host Nauman Ijaz where the actress while talking about her feud with the TikToker said that she did not know that Jannat Mirza was a Tiktok star.

“She is a pretty girl”, said Bushra Ansari while describing Mirza. However, Ansari also pointed out that she did not know that the girl had already apologised. Bushra Ansari said that she barely uses Instagram and was unaware of her apology.

Bushra Ansari said that she just wanted to correct her about hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian

community because it was hurting. Earlier, the actress opened up about the death of her sister Sumbul Shahid, revealing that her mother does not know about the demise.

Speaking in another interview, Bushra revealed that there have been a number of times when she has pretended to be sister Sumbal overcall with her bedridden mother. “My mother has been bedridden for a long time and we haven’t told her. We told her Sumbul went to San Francisco and there are no flights coming in due to corona,” shared Bushra.

She continued, “She won’t be able to take the news and even if she survives, we won’t be able to see the pain she’ll go through. I sound a lot like her so I call her on WhatsApp saying I’m speaking from America.” Sumbul Shahid passed away in May 2021 after prolonged battle with COVID-19.