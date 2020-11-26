Zakir Maroof, 14, lost his life after a BMW car ploughed into a traffic light and metal signals fell over and landed on teenager Zakir Maroof as he was waiting to cross the road near his home on November 26 last year.

Bus Driver Who Lost His Only Son Zakir Maroof, 14, in Car Crash in Oldham

Zakir, who was himself on his way to classes at Hathershaw College in Oldham, Greater Manchester, suffered fatal head injuries and died on his way to hospital.

His mother and sister heard the crash and went to the scene only to discover Zakir was the victim.

In a statement, Zakir’s father Mohammed Maroof, a bus driver said: ‘My son Zakir stood at a pelican crossing waiting to cross and pressed the button waiting. Witnesses said he walked slowly and was waiting on his way to school.

‘All of a sudden a car collided with the lamppost and this knocked it over onto my Zakir a couple of hundred yards from our house.

‘I was at work and my wife at home and she went to the scene and was there before the ambulance and police and she knew straight away it was our son.

‘He was my only son, my life and was going to look after me when I was old. We were going to live together for the rest of our lives – he was everything.

‘He would help his mother with shopping and help look after my parents or anything to do with carrying or lifting because of my bad back. He used to take my youngest daughter to the mosque and was on hand all of the time he was

at home. If he was not helping me he would be helping someone else.

‘We were more like friend and brothers rather than father and son. He was my motivation and since he’s gone my back is always hurting. I relied upon him more than most parents my age would. I drive a bus and I’m always thinking of him and sometimes can’t concentrate properly on what I’m doing.

‘Our nephews used to play at our house but they do not come down anymore it’s changed our family. Zakir was a lovely young man and a helpful student and was always there. I feel as though I have lost my best friend and my would be future carer it’s a family tradition and part of our culture that the son looks after the parents.

‘Our eldest daughter is getting married at the end of this year and she’s so upset that Zakir is not going to be there. Our youngest he was particularly close with and she now always sleeps were he used to sleep and now is always in tears.

‘I’m hoping I can get over this horrendous grief but the trouble is I think of him whenever I’m in pain and it reminds me I have to face a future without him.

‘How can the driver go onto the pavement just by turning right? It’s broken my family and I have lost my son and motivation in life. His sister and mum have lost a son and a brother and my parents have lost their grandson.’

Caroline Eadsforth, 43, a teacher who was driving the freak car has walked free from court after revealing the crash had left her with PTSD and vowed to never drive again.