Brothers Imad Ul-Haque, 32 of Croft End Place, Ramsbottom and Ibad Ul-Haque, 29 of Armstrong Hurst Close, Rochdale, have now both been jailed for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Brothers, Sister and Wife Had Luxury Life By Flooding Manchester Streets With Drugs

Their sister Sabra Haque, 30 of Armstrong Hurst Close, Rochdale and Imad’s partner Holly Palmer, 31 of Croft End Place, Ramsbottom have been ordered to carry out unpaid work after pleading guilty to money laundering.

PC Lucas McGregor said: “Ul-Haque and his family believed that they could commit crime with impunity.

“They supplied the North West with large amounts of cocaine and lived a lavish lifestyle of expensive holidays, houses and cars funded by drugs whilst the people of Rochdale struggled through the pandemic.

“Whilst committing their crimes Imad Ul-Haque and his wife, Holly Palmer, even claimed benefits meant for society’s most vulnerable.

“Palmer then shamelessly argued that the court should show her leniency as she had previously assisted people with disabilities, the very people she has left

out of pocket.

“Their greed for extravagant accessories obviously blinded them to the risks of their lifestyle.

“All of which has now been rightfully taken away.”

The family had made huge amounts of money by distributing around 50kg of cocaine across Greater Manchester before their crimes were uncovered when police infiltrated the electronic chat service used by the gang.

Between April 2016 and October 2020 the Ul-Haque brothers were depositing tens of thousands of pounds into their bank and put down a deposit of £155,995 for a £520,000 house.

Palmer was also able to purchase a BMW during this period, worth nearly £60,000.

But they were caught after police learned that the brothers were using the Encrochat handles “Starkbutter” and “Paperspawner” to operate their drugs operation.

The four were sentenced at Minshull Street crown court with Imad Ul-Haque jailed for 17 years and seven months and his brother Ibad jailed for 12.

Sabra Haque was sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work while Palmer received a suspended sentence of 19 months and 300 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to money laundering.