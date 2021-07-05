A session court on Monday sent three brothers on judicial remand in a case pertaining to a video showing them badly thrashing their sister over demanding a share in the property.

Brothers Badly Thrashed Sister For Demanding Her Share in Property are Jailed

The three brothers were presented before a magistrate in Peshawar as the court ordered them to be sent on judicial remand.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police arrested two accused, who were seen torturing their sister in a video viral over asking for a share in the property yesterday.

A video went viral on social networking sites, showing two men brutally torturing a woman.

notice of the viral video, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested two suspects who were seen torturing the woman.

According to a KP police spokesman, a video was uploaded on Facebook showing the accused torturing a woman. After the video came to light, Capital City Police took immediate action and arrested two accused Aftab and Arshad, residents of Amin Colony.

The police officials said that the accused confessed during interrogation that they tortured their sister when she asked for a share in the property.

According to police officials, the victim was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. After receiving the report, a case will be registered against the accused at Bhana Mari police station.