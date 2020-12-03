Brother Taunted Mercilessly By Friends As Sister Eloped With Her Lover in Pakistan

Mubeen Rajhu, 24, from Lahore, shot 18-year-old Tasleem in the head at her home claiming he had “no choice” because she married a Christian man after teased by co-workers about his sister for more than two months.

Brother Taunted Mercilessly By Friends After His Sister Eloped With Lover in Pakistan

Mubeen Rajhu’s sister, Tasleem, was only 18 when she fell in love with a Christian man. He loved her too, so much so that he was willing to, and in fact did, convert to Islam and had new name Jehangir, in hopes that he could marry her.

Rajhu who was working at a steel, in Lahore, some of his colleague who got to know that his sister was having a relationship started teasing him. In the meantime, the two were seen in public by co-workers of Rajhu they taunted Rajhu mercilessly next day at work place.

Rajhu told, ‘If you don’t stop, I will kill myself. Stop!’” said one of his co-worker.

“They would say, Can’t you do anything? What is the matter with you? You are not a man, It would be better to kill your sister. It is better than letting her have this relationship.’

During an interview after his arrest, Rajhu said, “I told my sister, I would have no face to show at the mill, to show to my neighbors,” so don’t do it. Don’t do it. But she wouldn’t listen.”

I demanded my sister to swear an oath on the Quran that she would never marry the Christian man – even though he had converted to

Islam to be with her. But his sister later went back on her promise, running off to marry him in secret.

One day she and a younger brother slipped out of the house, saying they were going to buy some medicine. Instead, they went to court, where younger brother served as a witness to her marriage with the former Christian.

Because they had been gone from the home a long time, Rajhu got suspicious and beat his brother until he confessed to what he, and she, had done.

Tasleem was living with their parents to convince them to accept her marriage. Tasleem was sitting with her mother and her sister in their family kitchen, when Rajhu took out his gun and shot her dead with single shot in her head.

“There was no yelling, no shouting,” he says. “I just shot her dead with a single shot.

Jehangir, who lives next door Tasleem, fled the night she was killed.

Tasleem’s father Mohammed Naseer Rajhu also blames his daughter for her own death, and he is still angry with the dead teenager for the damage she did to the family’s reputation.

The father was preparing to leave Lahore for the village from where he had come, told, my family is destroyed. Everything is destroyed only because of this shameful girl. Even after death I am destroyed because of her.

Neighbours also agreed, heaping praise on Rajhu for killing his sister. One neighbour said: “I am proud of this man that he has done the right thing, to kill her. We cannot allow anyone to marry outside our religion. He did the right thing.”