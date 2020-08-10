A man shot and killed his sister for “honour” in the Clifton area of Karachi on Saturday, police officials said.

Brother Shot Dead His Sister For Talking To Neighbour Guy In Pakistan

They said the suspect, Hasnain Qamar, shot his 19-year-old sister, Noorul Huda Shah, in the city’s Marine Drive area, located in Clifton Block 2.

According to the information received, man in Clifton area killed his sister as he find her talking to her neighbor. The accused has been identified as Hasmin Qamar, who shot his sister. The girl was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, but on reaching there, the doctors declared her dead.

JPMC’s executive director Dr Seemin Jamali said that the girl had received a bullet to

the head.

Police has said that the suspect has been arrested and the weapon used to commit the crime has also been seized.

It has been learned that senior Superintendent of Police South Shiraz Nazer told that the suspect shot his sister with a shot to honor her.

The accused has confessed his crime and claimed that his sister used to talk to a person from the neighborhood who did not like him at all. So he made his sister silent forever.

He also mentions that he doesn’t feel any form of guilt for his actions. It is truly heartbreaking to see the practice of honor killing, no matter where one belongs. A few years back, we saw internet sensation, Qandeel Baloch becoming a victim of honor killing as well.