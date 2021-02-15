One of the bizarre incident which appears from Sargodha city of Punjab province in Pakistan where a sister marries her own blood brother while relatives were also present during the wedding ceremony.

Brother Married His Sister To Rake Revenge of His Divorced Mum in Sargodha

According to a video report by Urdu-point, the incident took place in Lokri village of Bhalwaal area of Sargodha where a local resident Subhe Khan, father of the both bride and groom, reported that his son named Sikander, 20, and daughter, Zara, 16, are in a relationship and when their relationship was exposed, they escaped and got married.

What shocks the entire community is that during the wedding ceremony, relatives were also present despite of knowing that both bride and groom are basically siblings from the same father.

Subhe Khan,

father of both the boy and girl told, he had three wives, his son Sikander is form his first wife and his daughter Zara is from his 3rd wife.

Subhe Khan told his first marriage was a (Watta/Statta) marriage and that he had to divorce his first wife after his sister got divorced due to some family dispute.

Subhe Khan tells his first wife held a grudge and took her revenge with her sinister plan in which she used her son Sikander and lured him to marry my daughter Zara.

Subhe Khan tells his first wife was giving instructions to Sikander and providing them space to develop a relation.

Both of them use to spend lot of time together alone and then finally married.

Subhe Khan tells he has lodged a complaint at local police station and that police in investigating the case.