In an estrange event a man married his step sister who shares different fathers.

Brother and Sister Having Different Dads, Married and Have 4 Children

The couple married a decade ago and have 4 children from marriage and are living ling in their native area.

According to details, Shafique Butt and Shazia both native of Kashmir moved to another district years ago where both are living with their 4 children.

The news of their marriage was highlighted when Shazia who often goes to grocery shop near by her house, shared information about her husband with local shopkeeper that her husband is actually her step brother from another father.

A long discussion started among locals after shopkeeper passed on the information regarding the lady and her husband.

Local residents who concluded that both have committed sin, as in Islam woman is not allowed to marry her half brother.

It was later emerged that, both brother and sister have same mother name Gull Jaan Begum who.

Begum had a son named Shafique Butt from her first husband and married another man named Raheem following the death of her first husband

and had a daughter named Shazia from her second husband.

Shazia married in 2001 to a man named Mehmood in her native village but her marriage could not work and after long legal battle she was was granted divorce in 2006 from court.

After divorce due to security concerns Shazia moved to another district her brother Shafique where both started living together and developed illicit relationship with each other.

Because of this relation they had daughter born in 2007, another daughter born in 2012, son in 2014 and and another son in 2017.

Shazia told locals that due to lack of knowledge she was not aware that she cannot marry her half brother but now that she knows the issue she wants get out of it this marriage.

According to a local news paper, authorities in the area were informed and couple was investigated.

As per a local Islamic scholar, if a girl and a boy has separate mother and father then they can marry each other, but if they one common (same) father or mother then they are allowed to marry each other.