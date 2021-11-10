Brits are enjoying a mild start to November but a big freeze is on its way soon, according to forecasters.

Brits to Enjoy Snow, A Big Freeze on its Way, Here is The Exact date

While parts of the country have been hit with showers, floods and gales over the past couple of weeks, temperatures have remained mild. It even reached an unseasonal 17C in Flintshire, North Wales, on Monday.

But after more wind and rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Wanda, the Met Office has said that freezing temperatures and snowfall are around the corner – starting on Sunday, November 14.

Bookies have slashed the odds on this being the coldest November ever, from 3-1 to just 5-4.

On Wednesday, November 17, there is a high possibility of snow in Scotland and then over the following day it is likely to hit the North East of England.

Then the risk of snow grows

down the eastern side of the UK before the map on Saturday, November 20 suggests most of the UK will have a very high chance of snow. The worst affected will be Scotland, northern England and the Midlands.

Temperatures will have nosedived to as low as -6C in parts of Scotland and could be around -1C in southern England on Thursday, November 18.

“We are headed for a big November freeze,” said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead

“It’s left us with no choice but to significantly slash the odds on this month entering the record books as the coldest eleventh month of the year the UK has ever seen.”

The Met Office said that there is likely to be a drop in temperatures at the start of next week and then again at the end of the month.

It stated: “Remaining changeable and autumnal particularly to the north through the start of this period as low-pressure systems dominate, sometimes accompanied by rain and strong winds.