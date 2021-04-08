Some Brits who can’t get out of Pakistan ahead of the deadline have decided to travel via Turkey which isn’t currently subject to a ‘Red List’ ban.

Brits Can Still Get Out of Pakistan After Deadline Via Turkey as It’s Not On ‘Red List’

Having done their sums, families have worked out that it’s cheaper to stay in a hotel in Turkey for 10-days before travelling onto the UK instead of paying for a government-approved hotels in UK.

Other routes back home are severely limited – Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways are all banned from flying passengers to England because both the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are already on the controversial ‘Red List’.

Unlike other travel bans, travellers in Pakistan were at least given more notice – nearly a full week between the government announcing its inclusion on the Red List and the ban coming into force. Other countries to be added

include Kenya, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

The move has thwarted travel plans of British Pakistanis hoping to spend Ramazan and Eid with their families (considering the cost of a 10-day in hotel on their return to the UK), though speculation about travel restrictions started early in March when reported cases in the capital and Punjab saw a significant increase.

Passengers from Pakistan will be denied entry to the UK unless they are British or Irish nationals or have residency rights. The cost for one adult in a government-approved hotel room for 10 days is £1,750, which does not include the mandatory £210 each passenger has to pay for testing in this period. A negative PCR test in this time does not shorten the duration of the stay in hotel.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner in a video message said: “I know how unwelcome this news will be for all of you and for so many of the British Pakistani community that is the bedrock of our strong relationship.”