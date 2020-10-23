Britons ‘Using Fake Negative Test Certificates’ to Fly Pakistan From UK

Many travellers are using fake negative test ‘certificates’ so they can board flights to Pakistan, it has emerged.

People are able to doctor the name on negative test emails, print them out and hand them to check-in staff at UK airports.

Many airlines now require proof of a negative test before travellers are permitted to board a plane to certain countries.

Some airports such as Heathrow are offering passengers the chance to take a tests before boarding their aircraft to encourage people to travel safely.

To keep NHS tests clear for those with greater clinical need or for NHS workers, travellers must arrange a private test, costing up to £150.

From October 5, all international travellers to Pakistan were required to present evidence of a negative test taken within 96 hours of the start

of travel.

One man who was traveling from Blackburn to Pakistan tole, he was handed a negative test by a friend and then changed the name to his and printed it out.

He was able to travel to Pakistan with what was a fake test certificate.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: ‘It is quite simple. Everyone knows someone who has had a test.

‘You can simply get their negative test and change the name and birthdate to your own. You also put a test date on which is within the time limit required.

‘People are doing this as you can’t get a test if you have to travel to Pakistan in case of an emergency. It is difficult to get one unless you are a key worker.

In Bradford some people are charging £150 for a fake certificate for last-minute travellers while in Blackburn the charge was £50.