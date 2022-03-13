Britons who offer a roof over the heads of desperate Ukrainian refugees will be awarded a monthly ‘thank you’ payment of £350 from the government, it was revealed today.

Britons to Get £350 A Month To Take Ukrainian Refugee into Their Home

Under the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme, sponsors who provide accommodation rent-free for a minimum of six months will receive their monthly fee, however many refugees they take.

Individuals, charities, community groups and businesses will all be eligible to bring those fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine to safety.

Sponsored refugees will be granted three years leave to remain in the UK and be allowed to work and access public services.

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary, said the UK ‘stands behind Ukraine in their darkest hour’, and urged people to ‘join the national effort’ to help refugees.

It is hoped that tens of thousands of people would be accommodated in Britain as part of the new scheme as Europe buckles under the weight of its biggest humanitarian crisis since the Second World War.

More than 2.3 million people have fled the war in Ukraine and another 1.9 million are displaced within the country, a United Nations official has said.

The developments came as No 10 continues to face stinging criticism over both the speed and scale of its efforts to help fleeing Ukrainians settle in the UK.

The Home Office was heavily criticised for an apparent ‘chaotic’ response to the humanitarian disaster.

And Home Secretary Priti Patel was slammed over the slow rate of approval of visas for Ukrainian refugees, prompting Boris Johnson to demand an end to ‘hostile leaks’ from within her department.

Those offering accommodation will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will undergo security checks, as per advice from senior British intelligence officers who feared the implications of lax visa rules.

To say ‘thank you’, sponsors will receive a payment of £350 per month, paid for by the Government.

‘The crisis in Ukraine has sent shock waves across the world as hundreds of thousands of innocent people have been forced to flee their homes, leaving everything they know and love behind,’ Mr Gove said.

‘The UK stands behind Ukraine in their darkest hour and the British public understand the need to get as many people to safety as quickly as we can.

‘I urge people across the country to join the national effort and offer support to our Ukrainian friends. Together we can give a safe home

to those who so desperately need it.’

Alongside ordinary families, communities, volunteers and charitable and religious organisations will all be eligible to sponsor groups of Ukrainians.

Ukrainians who have sponsors will be granted three years’ leave to remain in the UK, with entitlement to work and access public services.

A website gathering expressions of interest for the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme is set to launch on Monday.

Meanwhile, the other home nations are understood to be drawing up their own plans to house those fleeing the conflict.

Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford have said both Scotland and Wales are willing to become ‘super sponsors’ for Ukrainian refugees.

In a letter to Mr Gove, they also renewed their calls on Westminster to waive all visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals trying to get into the UK.

The governments in Holyrood and Cardiff said super sponsorship would enable Ukrainians to get clearance to enter each country quickly and be housed temporarily while they work with local partners to provide longer term accommodation, safeguarding and access to services.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi announced on Saturday that online lessons will be made available to 100,000 refugee pupils as they transition to ‘life and safety’ in the UK.

He had told BBC’s Question Time earlier in the week: ‘What you are seeing now is a surge in our capability to take more Ukrainians.

‘I can tell you in my own department in education, I have a team that’s already making plans for a capacity of 100,000 children that we will take into our schools.’

Under the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme, sponsors who provide accommodation rent-free for a minimum of six months will receive a ‘thank you’ of £350 per month, however many refugees they take. Sponsored refugees will be granted three years leave to remain in the UK and be allowed to work and access public services.

A website will launch tomorrow to allow sponsors to register offers of accommodation. Those applying will be vetted and Ukrainians will undergo security checks. However, as The Mail on Sunday reports today, security chiefs have expressed concern at watering down visa requirements.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been criticised over the slow rate of approval of visas for Ukrainian refugees, prompting Boris Johnson to demand an end to ‘hostile leaks’ from within her department.

But many organisations are already stepping up, such as London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital, which is set to receive ten children with cancer after they were whisked out of Ukraine in an extraordinary rescue mission.