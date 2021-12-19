Britons desperate to reach mainland Europe queued for miles late into the night in a desperate bid to enter France before the strict midnight ban on all tourists was imposed.

Britons Queued for Miles to Get into France Before Travel Ban

Dramatic photographs showed row upon row of congested traffic attempting to enter the port of Dover last night, waiting right up until the final moment to try and gain passage to France.

France’s government is desperately trying to avoid a new lockdown or stricter measures that would hurt the economy and cloud President Macron’s expected campaign for the April presidential election.

And in a bid to prevent increasing the rate of spread of Covid, the French government sharply restricted travel to and from Britain from midnight, with only those with ‘compelling reasons’ able to enter.

After

the move was announced, flights, trains and ferries to France on Friday sold out within hours as travellers made desperate attempts to get to the country before the new ban came into force.

Eurostar reported seeing a rise in bookings and the aviation analytics company Cirium, said there were 540 flights scheduled between the UK and France before Christmas Day.

Meanwhile Cross-Channel ferry operators said they too had experienced a surge in bookings from travellers.

It came after French ski resort owners have told how they are facing ‘economic disaster’ after Emmanuel Macron decided to ban British tourists from entering the country.

It has also caused fury among resort owners, especially on the Alpine slopes of Val d’Isere who say British tourists make up the bulk of their customers and now face a battle for economic survival after their season last year was all-but cancelled.