The Prime Minister last night met with officials to put the finishing touches to the Australian-style scheme, which is being introduced following concerns about new variants entering Britain – but ignored a plea from Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Matt Hancock to apply the diktat to all arrivals.

Britons Coming Back After Holidays To Live 10-Day £1,500 Hotel by New Rules

Passengers arriving in Britain from any of the listed countries will have to stay for 10 days in hotels near airports and pay around £1,500 for the privilege.

The 30 ‘high risk’ countries, due to be published later today along with a start date, are expected to include Brazil, South Africa, Portugal, Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, much of South America and southern Africa.

But Government sources have told that the United Arab Emirates, where many social media stars have jetted off during crisis, is looking less likely to appear on the list.

Expats working in Dubai and following the rules have accused them of ‘taking the f***ing p***’ by claiming they are in the city for work, and risking spreading it by partying and flouting social distancing.

Scores of influencers and millionaires have fled to Dubai to lounge in luxury hotels during crisis. Laura Anderson, Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins, Amber Davies, Georgia Harrison and Kady McDermott were among those to jet off before the third national crisis.

Yesterday it was revealed private flights into a Dubai airport soared by 78% at the end of last year compared to 2019, as travellers, including Love Island stars, rushed to escape restrictions and spend Christmas there.