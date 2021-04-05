Thousands of tourists are still being let into the UK every day even though Britons have been banned from overseas trips – with recent arrivals including a holidaymaker from Peru who wrote on a visa form that he ‘wanted to visit Big Ben’.

Britons BANNED from Trips But 8,000 Tourists Allowed To Enter into UK Every DAY

Of the around 20,000 people arriving in the country every day, some 40 percent – or 8,000 – are tourists, figures compiled by Border Force staff revealed.

This rises to 80 or 90% at Gatwick and Eurostar terminals, while at Heathrow the proportion is around 20 to 30%, according to data gathered by whistle-blowers.

Despite overseas tourists continuing to enter the UK – provided they have a negative test – international holidays for Britons will be not be permitted until May

17 at the earliest and anyone trying to leave for a holiday can be hit with a £5,000 fine at the airport.

Passengers have also had to have a form declaring that their trip is allowed under rules from early last month, but Border Force staff said they had no powers to deny them entry as long as they had followed testing and hotel requirements.

Boris Johnson is set to today unveil a traffic light system ranking destinations as red, amber and green, according to the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated, the rate of cases, any emerging variants.

Travellers arriving in the UK must now show proof of a negative test taken more than three days before departure and complete a form with an address for where they will stay for 10 days upon arrival.

People arriving from ‘red list’ countries must stay in a hotel.