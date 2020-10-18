British Writer Dana Nawzar Condemn French Police for Shooting

Dana Nawzar Jaf – a former Chevening Scholar at Durham University – questioned the police’s decision to kill Chechen teenager Aboulakh Anzorov.

Mr Jaf, who describes himself as a Kurdish activist, had taken to Twitter, posting: ‘I fully condemn French police’s brutal senseless murder of the Muslim suspect last night.

‘Macron and his security apparatus should explain to the public what was the need for the use of the disproportionate force against someone suspected of a knife crime. France is in crisis.’

Last night, Mr Jaf, said: ‘That was not meant to be a factual statement about the police. It’s meant to be a sarcastic comment towards Macron who is the number one fueller of terrorism.’

Aboulakh Anzorov, 18, was shot dead by police shortly after the attack against Samuel Paty in a

northern suburb of the French capital on Friday afternoon after the teacher showed a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed to his class.

A father of a 13-year-old pupil at the secondary school in middle-class Conflans-Sainte-Honorine told Reuters Mr Paty had told any Muslim students to leave because the cartoon would likely cause offence.

However, one pupil stayed behind by mistake, and later told her Muslim parents. They filed a complaint against the teacher and held a meeting with Mr Paty, the school principal and an official from the education authority.

Anzorov had been armed with a knife and an airsoft gun, which fires plastic pellets. He asked pupils at the French school to point out the teacher who had shared a Charlie Hebdo cartoon of the Prophet before targeting him.

French anti-terror prosecutors said they were treating the assault as ‘a murder linked to a terrorist organisation’.