British Woman Neda Luqman Forced to Keep Quite by Her Khalifa Mirza Masroor on Assault Case

There is an audio that has went viral all over whatsapp groups and also available on youtube wherein the grand-daughter (nawasi) of Mirza Tahir Ahmad has leaked a 45 minute phone call with the Ahmedi Khalifa, Mirza Masroor Ahmad.

British Woman Neda Luqman Forced to Keep Quite by Mirza Masroor on Assault Case

In this conversation, Nida Luqman (the grand-daughter of Mirza Tahir Ahmad and Mirza Nasir Ahmad), has a 45 minute conversation with the Khalifa about her being abused.

Neda claims that the brother-in-law (sala) of Mirza Masroor Ahmad abused her for whole life of 36 years.

The Khalifa keeps telling her to remain silent and not report this to the police in the UK.

Neda Luqman is the daughter of Mirza Luqman Ahmad (son of the 3rd Khalifa) and Faiza (daughter of the 4th Khalifa).

The current caliphate asked the victim to provide four witnesses and tried to suppress the case. However, Nida Tahir refused to remain silent and said that she have

all the evidence against Mahmood Ahmad Shah, the relative of Mirza Masroor, and will move court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mirza Masroor, the fifth caliphate of Ahmadiyya community, has three brothers-in-law – Khalid Shah, Mahmood Shah and Qasim Shah. Mahmud Shah is likely to be the sixth caliphate of Ahmadiyya. He is currently the President of Anjuman Ahmadiyya (Rabwah) for 2019 and 2020.

An attempt is being made to cover up this incident, which happened inside the Khilafat House and the pressure has been increased on the victim’s family to suppress the case. However, Nida Tahir revealed through audio that Mahmood Shah had abused her several times but no action has been taken yet despite complaints.

On the other hand, Ahmadiyya activist Afaf Azhar, in an alleged audio, revealed that Ahmed Yousuf, father of an Ahmadiyya girl named Najma Yousaf was also killed after he filed a case against workers of Khilafat House for abusing her daughter. The activist claimed that Ahmed Yousuf Advocate was killed by Ahmadiyya after the revelation came to light.