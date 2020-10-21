British-born girl resident of Doncaster South Yorkshire, who cannot be named to protect her identity, was told she was going on a summer holiday. Instead of holidays she was forced at gunpoint to marry her cousin 6 years older than her. She was held captive and abused by him over the next three years.

British Woman Married to Cousin, Says Pakistanis Will Do Anything For UK Visa

Her father had murdered her mother when she was only 12 years old, leaving her and three brothers in the care of an aunt in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Her Uncle and Aunt, took her on holidays to Pakistan, before her school started back in UK, she asked her uncle to book seats for UK, but her uncle asked her to stay more for few weeks. After 4 months he came up in her room with

a gunpoint and asked her to marry a cousin or your younger brothers will be shot dead. The poor girl left with no choice and agreed on the force marriage.

The cousin whom she thought as family member, abuse her. The poor girl was kept for 3 years in Pakistan and when she went back to UK, she heard her aunt talking to her mother in law in Pakistan “When he gets visa he will divorce her.”

The poor girl who is now 30 years old wanted to share her story to shine a light on the plight of thousands of young British Victim girls.

She said, the backward people from villages in Pakistan think they can do what they want with us. Our lives mean nothing. We are just a way to get a visa. They will do anything to get someone over here. If they’ve family abroad, they gain respect.