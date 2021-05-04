A 25 years old British Pakistani woman, Mahira Zulfiqar, was found dead Monday at her rented house in Defence Housing Authority in Punjab capital.

British-Woman Mahira Zulfiqar, 25, Shot Dead in Lahore By Her ‘Two-Lovers’

Mahira had arrived in Pakistan from the United Kingdom two months ago alone and was staying at the upper portion of a rented bungalow in Lahore with her friend Iqra and Zahir Jadoon in Phase-V of the DHA.



The woman’s friend was living in her adjoining room at the upper portion of the house. A domestic helper found her dead body when she went to clean the room.

Late on Monday, Defence-B police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two purported friends of Mahira on murder charges on the complaint of the deceased woman’s uncle Mohammad Nazeer.

Two friends of Mahira, Zahir Jadoon and Saad Ameer Butt, wanted to marry her but she refused to tie the knot with both of them due to which she feared for her life.

In the application, Mohammad Nazeer, who is a resident of Lahore, stated that Mahira while visiting him a few days ago at his place had informed him that her friends Zahir Jadoon

and Saad Ameer Butt were threatening her with “dire consequences”.

According to the complainant, the reason for the dispute was that suspect Saad had been forcing Mahira to marry him, while Zahir too desired to marry her. However, Mahira had outright refused to marry either of them, according to the FIR.

However, she was murdered on Monday (May 3) morning when some people forced their way into her house, and shot her dead.

The complainant said he rushed to Mahira’s residence in DHA Phase V and found her lying in a pool of blood. She had died and was bleeding from the neck, the FIR said.

Nazeer said he suspected that Zahir and Saad along with their two unknown accomplices had murdered Mahira at around 4-5am on Monday after careful planning.

Four suspects have been nominated in the case, including 26-year-old deceased’s friends Zahir Jadoon, Saad Ameer Butt, and two unknown accused.

Meanwhile, police have collected all evidence are investigating the murder from different angles. The postmortem report will remove the lid from the hidden facts.

Police also recovered her mobile phone and have informed the parents and other family members of the deceased who lived in London, who will arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow.