British Woman Facing £100,000 Fine AND 2 Year Jail Sentence in Dubai

A British human resources manager in Dubai has been told she could face a £100,000 fine in addition to a two-year jail sentence for swearing at her flatmate in a WhatsApp message.

The 31-year-old woman met with the police chief in charge of her case today in the hope of resolving the complaint filed by her Ukrainian former flatmate.

She faces charges under the UAE’s strict cyber-crime laws for writing ‘f*** you’ when the pair rowed on WhatsApp over the use of a dining room table during stay at home rules.

The Briton, from Gloucestershire, was arrested leaving Dubai at the weekend when she was informed of the complaint which the flatmate has refused to withdraw.

The 31-year-old, who has asked not to be named, says she is running out of money, sleeping on a friend’s sofa and ‘banging her head against a brick wall’ over the case.

She also fears she will lose her new job back in

Britain as she will be stranded for weeks until a flight ban is lifted.

She said: ‘This is just a nightmare and the thought of losing my new job is too much.

‘I’ve no apartment and no job and no money. My visa to stay here runs out on February 12th and the police just don’t seem to understand.

‘I’m banging my head against a brick wall. No one cares.’

The woman said: ‘ They cannot send a report until the forensics compiles the report on my phone, even though I said the word and did not deny it. The prosecutors still need the report but no one knows when that will be done. I call every day.’

‘I’ve no idea what is going on, what is coming next and how long it could take.’

The Briton had already shipped her belongings home and was securing herself a seat on one of the limited flights when she was pulled aside by airport authorities.

She was then told she could not leave and that there was a police case against her.