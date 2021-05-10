Choudhary Irfan (son of Mohammad Akram – Mohalla Babyam – Mangla Hamlet who works as a delivery driver with local firm had attacked his elder sister a British resident Mussarat Begum.

British Woman Beaten By Pakistani Brother, After Typical ‘Mikki Tukki’ Antics

While Musarat Begum was being tortured Irfan’s wife Rimla (daughter of Mohammad Azam) also tortured the woman.

Relatives of Mussarat accused that they had a plan to murder Mussarat and then dispose the body in the local river.

However, the murder did not not go according to plan. Mussarat returned home, after visiting neighbours, around Iftari time. As per usual, she had brought food from KFC for Irfan and his young children.

She noticed that the children were not playing and it was very quite. As she went to open the door to the room, Rimla came from behind and pulled her hair, throwing Mussarat down to the floor.

While Rimla held her hair down, Irfan used his knees and legs to get on top of Mussarat and started to thump and smack her.

Rimla then used a scarf to strangle Mussarat while Irfan started hitting her face with a hammer.

Both Rimla and Irfan became startled when one of their children came to the scene and subsequently they let go of Mussarat.

Irfan then went and got a pistol and aimed it at Mussarat. Scared that she was about to be shot, Mussarat quickly grabbed the his child and held him close to herself, tightly for her own defence.

Her defensive thinking was that Irfan would not fire the pistol with there being danger of his own son getting shot as well.

Using the child as a defensive mechanism, Mussarat escaped from the house. She left the child at the door and ran outside screaming.

With the help of a neighbour she was taken to Mangla Police Station where Irfan and Imtiaz were already present making

a complaint, informing the officers that Mussarat had been trying to throw the family out of the house.

The SHO in place at that time Waseem refused to believe Mussarat or look at her extensive injuries. Mussarat was told to go find another place to live for the night. It is believed that the SHO may have been influenced by local PTI bigwig and influential ‘leader’ Choudhary Riaz (currently living in Birmingham, UK ) who is also the main instigator behind this murder attempt.

Mussarat has been speaking against Riaz – and his misdeeds over poor people – for a number of years now, causing a political nightmare for him.

Such that Riaz had to change alliance from PML-N to PTI, few years ago. Prior to this incident there had been no argument between Irfan and Mussarat.

In fact Mussarat had helped out Irfan (and her other siblings) with financial aid towards buying land and building houses – the places where they currently live were funded by her.

She had also been providing them with general financial cost for the upkeep of their families for a considerable amount of years.

Mussarat also helped settle some of her siblings in the UK so that they could come out of poverty.

She had been in the middle of a two month visit to Pakistan from the UK and she had been staying with Irfan all this time.

It is believed that Irfan was given money by Riaz to murder Mussarat – therefore silencing her forever.

Riaz also guaranteed Irfan safety and protection from the police if the need would arise.

It should be noted that 16 years ago, Riaz was alleged to be responsible for the murder of teenager Mohammed Rizwan – younger sibling of Irfan and Mussarat.

Rizwan also had started speaking up against Riaz. That killing was put down to accidental drowning by the authorities. No case was made or opened against Riaz.