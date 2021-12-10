British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl at a London hospital, a spokesperson for the couple said.

British PM Boris Johnson and Wife Announce Birth of Second Child

According to the spokeswoman for the couple, the “healthy baby girl” was born at a London hospital in the early hours and “both mother and daughter are doing very well”.

“The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS (National Health Service) maternity team for all their care and support,” she added. Johnson is believed to have been present at the birth. They have not revealed if the little girl has a name yet.

His spokesman said Johnson would “take some time” off but the “particularly

challenging time for the country” meant he would continue to lead the government. “You can expect the prime minister to take some time with his family,” he told reporters.

“As ever he needs to balance that with his responsibilities as prime minister and leading the country, which he will continue to do.”

The baby is the couple’s second child together, after their son Wilfred was born in April 2020. They were married in May this year. Johnson, 57, has been married three times.

The announcement comes as he faces backlash over the imposition of new coronavirus restrictions designed to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant.

He is also under pressure from the public after claims that Downing Street staff held a Christmas party last year in defiance of restrictions on social gatherings.