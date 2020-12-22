British Pilot Barakat Jailed for 20 Years for Bashing His Baby Daughter to Death

A British airline pilot Mohamed Barakat, 42, was jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of murdering his daughter after taking a cocktail of drink and drugs at a luxury hotel in Kazakhstan.

Airbus captain, bashed his one-year-old Sophia by banging her head against a wall, a court found.

A Kazakh judge rejected the London-born pilot’s claim that he had fatally injured the child in an ‘accident’ while suffering an epileptic fit.

Wife Madina, 23, who initially told hotel staff that he killed their daughter before changing her testimony to say it was an accident, wept as the verdict was read out.

Barkat will serve his entire jail sentence in Kazakhstan prison, said the court authorities.

On his release he will be banned from entering the country for five years.

His guilt was proved ‘by the testimony of a witness – a maid who heard the sounds of banging on the wall, after which the crying of the child fell silent,’ said a court statement issued by press

secretary Abay Zharylkasyn.

Madina had earlier fled the hotel room after Barakat beat her, according to witnesses.

CCTV evidence showed how she later carried the baby to the lobby of the five-star InterContinental Hotel in Almaty in the early morning of 24 October last year.

Ten witnesses told how she claimed her husband had killed the child, said the judge. The baby was ‘motionless’ and ‘blue’ in colour.

Madina several times collapsed in the lobby as staff called medics who found the baby to be dead.

Madina had shouted: ‘He killed my child, he hit her,’ according to one hotel staff member.

Barakat received a maximum sentence under the criminal code because of the ‘aggravating circumstance’ of committing the murder ‘in a state of alcoholic and drug intoxication’, said the statement.

The trial heard evidence that the Airbus captain – flying cargo planes at the time of the incident – had a secret stash of cannabis in his hotel room, and had previously taken cocaine.

The pilot was also ordered to pay his wife £135 compensation, a sum that would likely have been significantly higher if she had filed a civil suit against him.