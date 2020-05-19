British Pakistanis To Celebrate Eid Without Traditional Attire, Henna, Bangles and Congregation Prayer

The Muslim community across the world prepares for their most cherished celebration of the year, Eid-ul-Fitr at the end of Holy Month Ramadan.

The current crisis which led to Muslims practicing the holy month of Ramadan under strict guidelines, for the first time for millions of Muslims in United kingdom will be celebrated Eid at their homes.

Traditionally the festival at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan is marked with communal prayers in mosques, visits to friends and family. But the Muslim Council of Britain says people should celebrate Eid virtually.

On Eid-ul-Fitr where friends and family are gathered and enjoy special foods wearing Pakistani attire, but this year due to social distancing measures there will be no celebrations and gatherings.

The special Eid al-Fitr prayers are typically among the best attended of the year, people get dressed up in traditional attire and go to the mosque as a part of the faith but this years it won’t be possible.”

Qari Muhammad Asim, senior imam at the Makkah Masjid in Leeds and chair of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, said it was the first time in British

Muslim history that there will no Eid prayer.

Lady Pool road in Birmingham which is very famous area for Eid festivities, people said they will miss the ‘chaand raat’ and we definitely won’t be putting on henna and bangles.

The current crisis have changed perspective on living life for many British Pakistanis, who now appreciate to celebrate Eid with simplicity more rather than extravagantly celebration.

Yasin and his wife Samiya and their young daughter, who spend Eid day with both of their families.

“Normally on Eid day, we go to the mosque for Eid prayers then I go the graveyard to pay my respects and pop in to see my parents,” said Yasin.

“Then we spend time with the in-laws, doing family activities and seeing other relatives before a big get-together at my mum’s.”

This year, we will stay at home but we’re sacrificing one or maybe two Eids for a future of many more, hopefully.