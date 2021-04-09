Many British-Pakistani citizens thinks that UK govt has discriminated Pakistan by including it in Red List and not India.

British-Pakistanis Think UK Discriminated As Includes Them in Red List and Not India

British Pakistanis who were hoping to spend Ramazan and Eid with their families (considering the cost of a 10-day hotel on their return to the UK), though speculation about travel restrictions started early in March when reported cases in the capital and Punjab saw a significant increase.

Asad Umar, the country’s planning minister who is also leading its crisis response, said the move has raised some “legitimate” concerns.

Under the “red list, only UK, Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK can travel to Britain if they were in Pakistan ten days before their arrival to UK and they would be required to pay for a mandatory ten-day hotel stay.

Umar questioned if the ban on Pakistan, has any scientific basis or has been done on the basis of foreign policy bias. Umar in a tweet said “Every country has a right to take decisions to safeguard the health of their

citizens. However, the recent decision by UK govt to add some countries including Pakistan on the red list raises a legitimate question whether choice of countries is based on science or foreign policy.”

Pakistan descent British MP, Naz Shah said “ as of today, the South African variant isn’t a concern in Pakistan whereas this isn’t the case for example in France and other countries. This begs the question why hasn’t the government extended the red list to France, Germany, and India?” She termed the decision as discriminatory to Pakistan and its diaspora in UK.

“Further, it was knowingly and consciously discriminating against Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora community,” added the British MP. She tweeted, Why aren’t countries which have significant more cases, including the South African variant, not on the red list too? Why #Pakistan and not France which has 10 times more cases. I’ve been raising this for weeks and still no answers from@MattHancock or @DominicRaab.

On other side the travel ban was announced after the British government repeatedly warned against travelling to Pakistan without a legitimate reason. According to a BBC report, many individuals of British Pakistani nationality were found making non-essential travels, like attending weddings.