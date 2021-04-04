British Pakistanis ‘Thankful’ To Naz Shah For Her Stance, On Travel Ban for Pakistanis

Dozens of Twitter users responded to the MP’s letter and praised her stance, with one thanking her for “being the voice of Pakistanis”.

Some even tagged their constituency MPs and urged them to join Ms Shah in raising concerns over the travel ban for Pakistanis.

MP Shah said the decision to include Pakistan in the ‘red list’ led her to conclude that the government did not have a coherent strategy to deal with the list and that it was applying its decisions by “politics not data”.

“It is knowingly and consciously discriminating against Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora community,” she wrote, asking for a clarification and answers to her questions.

Distressed travelers expressed hope that the UK government would rethink its decision. “Please take Ramazan into consideration and postpone the decision so we can get back home. Pakistani placed [the UK] from Category C to B and the UK placed it in the red list so it’s not our fault,” said one account.

Another said: “My

mother (67 years old) who is scheduled to return to the UK from Pakistan on April 13 would now have to stay in a hotel for 10 days but she isn’t well to do that due to her medical condition. Why isn’t there no medical exemption? It is ridiculous.” He added that flights before April 9 were not available.

Another said, Sir please do something we got stuck here in Pakistan. We can’t find any tickets and flight. If you please kindly put some extra planes on this route. Will be grateful. We are really stress we have kids with us.

Students said the decision had left their plans to travel to the UK for university and educational training in limbo.

Under the rules, single person would need to pay £1750 which is equal to 3 lakh 70 thousands Rupees. Several Family members went to Pakistan during school holidays and they are stuck now.

Many can’t afford. Plus, plane tickets are an average £2K Gov of Pakistan must talk to English Foreign ministers.