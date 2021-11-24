British-Pakistanis Branded As ‘Feral Heathens’ After Turned PIA Flight into A Bin

Traveling by plane is often seen as a glamorous mode of transport, however, it can quickly turn to a nightmare at the hands of fellow travellers. Passengers at a London-bound flight, caused chaos on a recent flight, leaving people branding them “heathens”.

British Pakistani traveling on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, turned it into a garbage bin.

The pictures of the garbage lying on the PIA flight PK-9785 have gone viral on various platforms of social media. The PIA spokesperson said that a London-bound flight from Islamabad was turned into the dustbin.

Normally passengers take care while boarding international flights and avoid creating mess, the spokesperson said and appealed to the passengers to take care and avoid creating mess as the PIA has to go for deep cleaning of the aircraft de to garbage spread.

The entire floor is covered in discarded items and left behind garbage.

Not only are their empty packets, crumbs and general dirt, amongst there are also some discarded shoes and even a full salad spilt onto

the carpet.

The unhygienic scene has caused the travelled to be dubbed “heathens”.

Earlier, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority had warned that those found littering around the airports will be served legal notices.

Talking to journalists, DG CAA said that those people who would throw garbage or offal around the airports will face legal action. He had directed the airport managers to devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the district administrations.

British-Pakistanis Branded As ‘Feral Heathens’ After Turned Flight into A Bin

Flights are often an opportunity for relaxation after a fast-paced airport experience and are even seen as glamorous. Passengers can kick back and relax with a drink in hand and watch some inflight entertainment on the way to far-flung destinations. However, this heavenly image can soon turn into a nightmare at the hands of others in the cabin.