Elderly British woman hailing from Islamgarh, Mirpur looted by robbers after she landed at Islamabad airport.

British-Pakistani Woman “Welcomed by Robbers” After Lands At Islamabad Airport

Robbers looted 21 Tollas of Gold, 4 Mobile Phones, £21,000 British pounds, 40K Pakistani currency from a elder woman who was coming back to Mirpur from Islamabad airport along with her grandson.

Incident happened at 3:00 am near Shamas Colony in Jurisdiction of Islamabad police station.



Adil Saleem of Jatti Dheri, Islamgarh went to Islamabad Airport to pickup his maternal grand-mother who arrived from United Kingdom, on their way back, their vehicle was stopped at 3 armed men, who looted money,

mobile phones and other precious documents from them.

Victims filed a case in Islamabad police station and demanded to catch the robbers and recover their money and other belongings.

Authorities need to pay attention on such issue and think about the protection of British Pakistanis and provide them safe environment to travel.

Many of British families hailing from Mirpur Division are robbed of cash and valuables in the area in past, now British Pakistanis are not feeling safe while they land in Pakistan and especially while they travel to or from airport at night time.

Government of Pakistan needs take strict actions against these robbers and provide security to Overseas Pakistanis and make roads safe.